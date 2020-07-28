Previous
Yoga on the Beach by redy4et
Yoga on the Beach

I couldn’t resist the opportunity to capture this spectacle on the beach in Waikiki back in December before Covid put the brakes on my travel plans. I was relaxing on my hotel balcony one morning when I noticed this gal doing yoga poses on the beach directly below me. I picked up my camera and watched as she struck a pose, then ran out of the surf to reset her iPhone camera after each position. She was taking Selfies, oblivious to whatever was going on around her and definitely didn’t see me with my telephoto 10 stories in the air. I’m certainly not a voyeur but it made for a fun photo shoot!
Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Ron ace
I'll bet yours came out better than hers. ;-) Nothing wrong with grabbing such shots, IMO. She was posing after all!
July 29th, 2020  
