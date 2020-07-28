Yoga on the Beach

I couldn’t resist the opportunity to capture this spectacle on the beach in Waikiki back in December before Covid put the brakes on my travel plans. I was relaxing on my hotel balcony one morning when I noticed this gal doing yoga poses on the beach directly below me. I picked up my camera and watched as she struck a pose, then ran out of the surf to reset her iPhone camera after each position. She was taking Selfies, oblivious to whatever was going on around her and definitely didn’t see me with my telephoto 10 stories in the air. I’m certainly not a voyeur but it made for a fun photo shoot!