Fragrant Frangipani by redy4et
Photo 1557

Fragrant Frangipani

More blooms on the tropical Frangipani branches now that I moved the pot into the shade. These little flowers are also known as Plumeria and serve as another sweet reminder of the Hawaiian Islands where they grow in abundance.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
