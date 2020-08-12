Sign up
Photo 1566
Koi Pond
Another shot of the colorful Koi fish and the floating lily pads. Seeing these fish reminds me of the times I enjoyed them in Hawaii. Now I can find them closer to home.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1813
photos
142
followers
118
following
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
9th August 2020 12:07pm
Tags
water
,
fish
,
lily
,
pond
,
koi
,
lilies
,
pads
