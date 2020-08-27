Sign up
Photo 1579
Shadow Hills Sunset
It was a beautiful sunset over the lake in the desert last night -only 106 degrees at
8 pm. That seemed mild compared to the high of 116 earlier in the day. Best viewed on black.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
27th August 2020 8:48pm
sunset
desert
cactus
high
summer
lake
heat
