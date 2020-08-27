Previous
Shadow Hills Sunset by redy4et
Photo 1579

Shadow Hills Sunset

It was a beautiful sunset over the lake in the desert last night -only 106 degrees at
8 pm. That seemed mild compared to the high of 116 earlier in the day. Best viewed on black.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
