Photo 1581
Bird with a Big Appetite
This house sparrow is a voracious feeder in our patio. Sometimes this bird sticks around for up to 20 minutes and eats more than its fair share. He (or she) doesn't mind if I'm sitting at the table with my camera pointed in its direction.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1828
photos
139
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
30th August 2020 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
patio
,
sparrow
