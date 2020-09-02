Previous
Bird with a Big Appetite by redy4et
This house sparrow is a voracious feeder in our patio. Sometimes this bird sticks around for up to 20 minutes and eats more than its fair share. He (or she) doesn't mind if I'm sitting at the table with my camera pointed in its direction.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
