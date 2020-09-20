Sign up
Photo 1600
Always Follow the Sun
Giant sunflowers always make me smile. I read there was one that grew to 30-feet high--it holds the Guinness World Record. This one was about 8-feet high, in a private garden.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1847
photos
141
followers
118
following
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
9th September 2020 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
color
,
happy
,
close-up
,
sunflower
