Previous
Next
Humdinger of a Sunrise by redy4et
Photo 1609

Humdinger of a Sunrise

Woke up early, opened the blinds and spotted this hummingbird buzzing around a cactus as the sky blazed with morning light. The only device I had close at hand was my iPad so that was the available camera to capture the moment. Best viewed on black.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely thing to see as you awoke.
October 6th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
October 6th, 2020  
Leslie ace
Wow
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise