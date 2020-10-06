Sign up
Photo 1609
Humdinger of a Sunrise
Woke up early, opened the blinds and spotted this hummingbird buzzing around a cactus as the sky blazed with morning light. The only device I had close at hand was my iPad so that was the available camera to capture the moment. Best viewed on black.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
Tags
desert
cactus
hummingbird
sunrise
silhouette
Casablanca
What a lovely thing to see as you awoke.
October 6th, 2020
Peter Dulis
sweet
October 6th, 2020
Leslie
Wow
October 6th, 2020
