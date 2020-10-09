Previous
Autumn Sunset by redy4et
Photo 1612

Autumn Sunset

This sunset was beyond glorious last night with the date palms silhouetted against the fiery sky. Best viewed in black.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Magnificent.
October 10th, 2020  
