Crimson Sunrise

Yesterday's sunrise was as vibrant as the previous evening's sunset. My Hummer Baby came again on schedule at 6:30 am, performing aerial acrobatics for more than 20 minutes. I'm not sure if hummingbirds drink the nectar from cactus plants but this little bird seems to love to perch briefly on top of this tall cactus, then flies off at lightning speed, only to return a minute or two later.Then repeats over and over again-- much to my delight.