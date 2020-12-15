Previous
Don't Curse the Darkness; Light a Candle by redy4et
Don't Curse the Darkness; Light a Candle

At this time of year, when the sun is most hidden, the holiday of Chanukah celebrates the rays of hope and light.
Rafael Goldstein
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Rick ace
Nice capture and bokeh.
December 16th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice image and love the bokeh
December 16th, 2020  
