Merry Holidays! by redy4et
Photo 1679

Merry Holidays!

Best wishes for a joyous holiday to all my fellow 365ers! Being involved with this project has brightened up my 2020 - the most confusing, confining year I've ever experienced. Thanks for sharing your wonderful images and keep it up.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Elizabeth

