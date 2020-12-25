Sign up
Photo 1679
Merry Holidays!
Best wishes for a joyous holiday to all my fellow 365ers! Being involved with this project has brightened up my 2020 - the most confusing, confining year I've ever experienced. Thanks for sharing your wonderful images and keep it up.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
