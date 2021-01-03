Sign up
Photo 1689
Desert Willow
This Willow Acacia is a drought tolerant, heat-loving tree that grows in the deserts of the Southwest. Caught in silhouette at sunset.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
2
2
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1938
photos
146
followers
120
following
462% complete
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1683
249
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
desert
,
branches
,
pond
,
jan21words
,
willow-acacia
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture with gorgeous colours and silhouettes.
January 4th, 2021
SandraD
ace
Brilliant ! Elizabeth, what Jan word are you linking to this amazing sunset?
January 4th, 2021
