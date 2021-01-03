Previous
Desert Willow by redy4et
Desert Willow

This Willow Acacia is a drought tolerant, heat-loving tree that grows in the deserts of the Southwest. Caught in silhouette at sunset.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Diana ace
A wonderful capture with gorgeous colours and silhouettes.
January 4th, 2021  
SandraD ace
Brilliant ! Elizabeth, what Jan word are you linking to this amazing sunset?
January 4th, 2021  
