A New Year. A New Camera.

Time for a change. When I picked up my OMD which had been in for repairs, my husband traded in his Canon 5D Mark III and we left with the new Fujifilm X-T4 and an 18-55 kit lens. The Canon with its host of lenses had served us well but after toting it around the world numerous times, we decided to lighten the load. And so we begin 2021 with another challenge. A fun one.