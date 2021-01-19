Sign up
Photo 1705
Before the Storm
Taken this morning before the gray clouds swept in for the rest of the day. Much needed rain is forecast for tonight and tomorrow. Perhaps we'll get some snow in the surrounding mountains overnight.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
1
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
1954
photos
147
followers
121
following
467% complete
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th January 2021 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
clouds
,
palm
,
calm-before-the-storm
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 20th, 2021
