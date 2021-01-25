Sign up
Photo 1711
Snow All Around
Seeing the mountains covered in snow here is a big deal since we rarely have more than a few inches each winter. The contrast between the palms blowing in the wind down in the valley and the towering white-capped peaks was quite breathtaking.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
1961
photos
147
followers
120
following
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1705
1706
1707
250
1708
1709
1710
1711
Tags
snow
,
desert
,
winter
,
trees
,
change
,
mountains
,
palm
,
climate
