Wait and Watch by redy4et
Photo 1717

Wait and Watch

It wasn't hard to spot this Great Egret wading in the shallow water. They typically stand very still, watching for unsuspecting prey to pass by so they can strike and jab quickly.
They eat fish, as well as mice and other small animals.
Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
