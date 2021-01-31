Sign up
Wait and Watch
It wasn't hard to spot this Great Egret wading in the shallow water. They typically stand very still, watching for unsuspecting prey to pass by so they can strike and jab quickly.
They eat fish, as well as mice and other small animals.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
365
E-M1
white
,
nature
,
great
,
pond
,
egret
,
habitat
,
waterbird
