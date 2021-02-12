Sign up
Bougainvillea in the Rain
Today a short desert storm with fierce winds rolled through mid-morning, giving the plants some much needed moisture.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
cactus
rain
storm
bougainvillea
