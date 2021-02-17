Sign up
Photo 1732
Concentrated Focus
Another shot of the Gray Heron as it perched on top of a tree at dawn.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
1984
photos
146
followers
121
following
474% complete
View this month »
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branches
,
sunrise
,
gray
,
heron
,
waterbird
