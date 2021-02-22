Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1737
5 Fingers
I often pass by these palms when walking on the boardwalk by the beach. The shapes of the palm trees remind me of a hand with a thumb and an extra long pinky finger.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
1
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
1989
photos
145
followers
120
following
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
21st February 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
blue
,
beach
,
trees
,
palm
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these unique palms, amazing that they survive there.
February 23rd, 2021
