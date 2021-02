Many Modes of Transportation

Ships and boats, bicycles, cars and motorbikes all going along the coast. The only thing missing in this shot were some joggers and an airplane that went by a few seconds earlier. The container ship was unusually close to shore, waiting outside the harbor in a cue of more than 45 ships. It's been reported that some 1800 dockworkers have taken Covid-related leave, creating a huge slowdown and inability to unload the cargo ships at the Port of Los Angeles.