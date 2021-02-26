Sign up
Photo 1741
The Sentinel
Spotted this heron in a tangle of tree branches gazing out over the wetlands reserve. The shot isn't so sharp of the heron but I liked the composition with gnarled branches of the tree he was standing on. Bob.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
1994
photos
145
followers
120
following
Tags
tree
nature
branches
wetlands
reserve
great-blue-heron
Leslie
ace
Oh I love this .... he looks so little in this tree and I know he's big .... wonderful capture
February 27th, 2021
