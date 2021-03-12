Sign up
Layers of Clouds and Shadows
A view from the path on yesterday's hike. Volumes of clouds cast shadows on the mountains and the trees. Best viewed on black.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2008
photos
143
followers
120
following
Views
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
clouds
,
palm
,
layers
,
underbrush
,
creosote
CC Folk
ace
Like a painting! fav.
March 13th, 2021
