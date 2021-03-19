Previous
Next
Taking Flight by redy4et
Photo 1762

Taking Flight

I found this shot in reviewing photos from the past few months. I caught the egrets taking off when the smaller bird, on the rock in the middle of the frame, came on the scene.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise