Nesting Heron by redy4et
Photo 1763

Nesting Heron

Perched in a tall palm, this Blue Heron was keeping a watchful eye on the horizon. I couldn't see the nest from below but I'm sure the heron was carefully guarding it.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
483% complete

View this month

Photo Details

