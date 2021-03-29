Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1772
Up Up and Away
In the late afternoons, I often see this hot air balloon soaring above the golf course. I always imagine that the view from the ballon basket must be fantastic. This shot was taken earlier this month at golden hour. Best viewed on black.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2025
photos
145
followers
120
following
485% complete
View this month »
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
2nd March 2021 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
mountains
,
lake
,
hour
,
hot-air-balloon
Milanie
ace
Just awesome on black - perfect time of the evening to get this beautiful shot.
March 30th, 2021
Netkonnexion
ace
Wonderful scene. Really makes me want to take up ballooning!
March 30th, 2021
amyK
ace
Gorgeous scene
March 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close