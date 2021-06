Who Doesn't Like Dolphins?

A highlight of our Kauai trip was a voyage along the wild NaPali Coast on a beautiful 55-foot catamaran. We encountered three pods of dolphins who surfed just under the forward cockpit of the boat. They never got out from underneath so it was a challenge to get a decent shot. No matter because it was such a thrill to watch them maneuver and race on the catamaran's wake. At times they were so close I could almost reach out to touch them. The ocean was that blue and crystal clear.