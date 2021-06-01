Sign up
Photo 1829
Lobster Claw
This tropical plant is also called a Parrot Flower and was one of my favorites among the many blooming plants in Kauai during my visit.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
tropical
,
heliconia
,
lobster-claw
,
parrot-flower
sheri
So pretty.
June 2nd, 2021
