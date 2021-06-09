Sign up
Photo 1831
Plumaria
Woefully behind in posting so I'm going to try to catch up. Fragrant Plumaria flowers are abundant along the coast this Summer but I took this shot in Kauai a couple weeks ago with the vibrant blue sky background.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Views
4
365
DMC-FZ2500
22nd May 2021 2:18pm
Tags
white
,
sky
,
blue
,
flower
,
kauai
,
fragipani
,
plumaria
