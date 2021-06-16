Sign up
Photo 1839
Mossy Rock and a Babbling Brook
Stopped here for a refreshing drink of water on an afternoon hike.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2093
photos
146
followers
119
following
Tags
nature
water
leaf
brook
rocks.
Danette Thompson
Very soothing
June 17th, 2021
