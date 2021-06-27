USS Midway

The USS Midway, now in San Diego, California, was the longest serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century. I had the opportunity to tour the ship when I visited last week. Named for the famous Battle of Midway in June of 1942, the ship did not see action during WWII. It was commissioned exactly one week after the war ended but served a key role during the Cold War and did three tours of duty during the Vietnam conflict. A close family friend was aboard for the ship's first tour in Vietnam in the mid-1960s. Since 1992 the Midway has been berthed in San Diego and now is a floating museum with 126 aircraft on its 4-acre deck.