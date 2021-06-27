Previous
Next
USS Midway by redy4et
Photo 1841

USS Midway

The USS Midway, now in San Diego, California, was the longest serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century. I had the opportunity to tour the ship when I visited last week. Named for the famous Battle of Midway in June of 1942, the ship did not see action during WWII. It was commissioned exactly one week after the war ended but served a key role during the Cold War and did three tours of duty during the Vietnam conflict. A close family friend was aboard for the ship's first tour in Vietnam in the mid-1960s. Since 1992 the Midway has been berthed in San Diego and now is a floating museum with 126 aircraft on its 4-acre deck.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Great perspective and these ships are so massive
June 30th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great pov
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise