Long in the Tongue by redy4et
Long in the Tongue

After watching this hummingbird bathe and drink from the fountain, I was lucky to capture it sticking out its long thin tongue. I read that the tongue is forked at the end to aid the bird in pulling in nectar from the base of a flower.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
