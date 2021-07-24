Sign up
Photo 1857
Long in the Tongue
After watching this hummingbird bathe and drink from the fountain, I was lucky to capture it sticking out its long thin tongue. I read that the tongue is forked at the end to aid the bird in pulling in nectar from the base of a flower.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
tongue
,
long
Tom
ace
Love it,
July 25th, 2021
