Previous
Next
Good Morning by redy4et
Photo 1862

Good Morning

Thankfully the tree-trimming incident earlier this week didn't phase the birds who frequent my fountain to drink and bathe. This hummer paused for a moment to check me out as I sat with my morning coffee in one hand, camera in the other.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise