Photo 1867
In the Glare of the Setting Sun
I went down to the pier to catch the sunset but it turned out to be lackluster. When I reviewed my shots I liked this one with the silhouettes, cityscape and the lone seagull flying by. It has a sort of vintage feel.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
2
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2121
photos
144
followers
117
following
511% complete
View this month »
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
ocean
,
skyline
,
glare
,
silhouettes
Taffy
ace
This has a surreal, almost dystopian feel to it. Well spotted, composed.
August 6th, 2021
Wylie
ace
gorgeous light. fav
August 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
365 Project
