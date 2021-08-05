Previous
Next
In the Glare of the Setting Sun by redy4et
Photo 1867

In the Glare of the Setting Sun

I went down to the pier to catch the sunset but it turned out to be lackluster. When I reviewed my shots I liked this one with the silhouettes, cityscape and the lone seagull flying by. It has a sort of vintage feel.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This has a surreal, almost dystopian feel to it. Well spotted, composed.
August 6th, 2021  
Wylie ace
gorgeous light. fav
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise