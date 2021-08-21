Previous
Next
In the Pink by redy4et
Photo 1873

In the Pink

My hydrangeas have transformed their pure white petals to delicate shades of pink for the month of August. This single plant with five oversize blossoms has managed to stay in bloom for almost two months.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous, these tones are wonderful! Beautiful close up of one of my favourite flowers.
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise