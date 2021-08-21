Sign up
Photo 1873
In the Pink
My hydrangeas have transformed their pure white petals to delicate shades of pink for the month of August. This single plant with five oversize blossoms has managed to stay in bloom for almost two months.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2127
photos
144
followers
117
following
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
petals
,
hydrangea
,
home-grown
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, these tones are wonderful! Beautiful close up of one of my favourite flowers.
August 22nd, 2021
