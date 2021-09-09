Sign up
Photo 1880
Heads in the Clouds
I walked outside for the first time all day just before sunset and took this shot of the tall palm trees in front of my house. I liked the clouds and the blue sky.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
3
2
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2134
photos
144
followers
117
following
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
clouds
,
palm
Rick
ace
Nice scene to walk out to. Great capture.
September 10th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 10th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Very dramatic, lovely that you have palm trees in your front yard.
September 10th, 2021
