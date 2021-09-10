Previous
Harbor Sunset by redy4et
Harbor Sunset

This couple was silhouetted as they sat on the beach just after sunset. You can see the shipyards in the background along with a few tankers and paddle boarders in the outer harbor.
10th September 2021

Diana ace
Lovely shot of the motion of the wave and the pretty tones. It seems to be quite a busy harbour.
September 11th, 2021  
