Previous
Next
On Guard by redy4et
Photo 1960

On Guard

Another Great Blue Heron guarding the nest in a different palm tree in the wetlands. The look is definitely "don't mess with me."
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice focus and love the pose
February 7th, 2022  
bruni ace
You caught a good one. is it a male or female guarding the nest
February 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
February 7th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
pin sharp , great photography,
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise