Photo 1960
On Guard
Another Great Blue Heron guarding the nest in a different palm tree in the wetlands. The look is definitely "don't mess with me."
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
4
2
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2216
photos
144
followers
116
following
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Tags
tree
,
palm
,
wetlands
,
nesting
,
great-blue-heron
,
ndao1
amyK
ace
Nice focus and love the pose
February 7th, 2022
bruni
ace
You caught a good one. is it a male or female guarding the nest
February 7th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
February 7th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
pin sharp , great photography,
February 7th, 2022
