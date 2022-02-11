Sign up
Photo 1964
Cactus Flowers
Prickly pear cactus normally blooms in May and June but some are already flowering. It could be related to the warmer than usual temperatures or perhaps climate change.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
flowers
,
cactus
,
blooming
