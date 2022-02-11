Previous
Cactus Flowers by redy4et
Photo 1964

Cactus Flowers

Prickly pear cactus normally blooms in May and June but some are already flowering. It could be related to the warmer than usual temperatures or perhaps climate change.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Elizabeth

@redy4et
