Photo 1984
Afternoon Tea at the Plaza
I’ve been absent from this site for a few weeks because I’ve been traveling. Spent a week in Manhattan to celebrate my birthday. We enjoyed scones, macaroons and tiny cucumber sandwiches in an elegant old New York garden-like setting.
7th April 2022
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
new
,
tea
,
york
,
hotel
,
plaza
,
desserts
