Previous
Next
Afternoon Tea at the Plaza by redy4et
Photo 1984

Afternoon Tea at the Plaza

I’ve been absent from this site for a few weeks because I’ve been traveling. Spent a week in Manhattan to celebrate my birthday. We enjoyed scones, macaroons and tiny cucumber sandwiches in an elegant old New York garden-like setting.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise