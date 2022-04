Park View in April

A walk through Central Park offers unique views of the wooded sections, meadows and lakes along with glimpses of the towering skyscrapers of Mid-town Manhattan. I read that more than 40 million visitors enter the park every year and of those, 70% are New York City residents who use the park for recreation, sightseeing and active sport. If I lived here, I’d be in that group. As I’m an infrequent visitor, I spent some time here each day of my trip.