Masked Man

My husband sat down to rest during a museum tour. The giant mural behind him is a shot of Russ & Daughters delicatessen in the 1940s. It’s still in operation today. I was struck by the fact that we’ve been wearing masks now for more than 2 years, since the start of the pandemic, and they are still required indoors in public buildings, museums, shops, theaters, and on all public transportation including airplanes. Some states in the US are less strick but New York demands compliance. At least now we are able to travel more freely as long we’re wearing a face covering.