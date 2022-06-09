Previous
Next
The Ponte Vecchio by redy4et
Photo 2003

The Ponte Vecchio

This is the medieval stone arch bridge over the Arno River in Florence. It’s best known for its gold jewelry shops and is a great place to stroll with a raspberry and chocolate gelato cone in hand.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise