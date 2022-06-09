Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2003
The Ponte Vecchio
This is the medieval stone arch bridge over the Arno River in Florence. It’s best known for its gold jewelry shops and is a great place to stroll with a raspberry and chocolate gelato cone in hand.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2294
photos
145
followers
116
following
557% complete
View this month »
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
19th July 2022 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
ponte
,
florence
,
vecchio
,
arno
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close