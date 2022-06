Ancient Bridges Stand the Test of Time

The unique bridges of Florence share centuries of history. The three in this photo were built more than 800 years ago and have withstood the ravages of war and the elements. The covered bridge-the Ponte Vecchio- is the only bridge that wasn’t mined and destroyed during WWII. All the other Florentine bridges were re-built after the war. Today they span the River Arno, linking the two sides of the city for pedestrian and car traffic.