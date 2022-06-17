View of the Italian Countryside

After almost a week in Florence, we traveled by train to Rome. I took this shot of a tiny village nestled in the green hills through the window of the train as it sped along. Our suitcases were too heavy to hoist up into the overhead bins so we had to keep them in the aisle. We held on to them throughout the trip to prevent them from rolling around, especially when the train went up hill. The porter didn’t seem to mind but every time he came through with the snack cart, we had get up to move the suitcases to let him go by.