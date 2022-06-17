Previous
Next
View of the Italian Countryside by redy4et
Photo 2008

View of the Italian Countryside

After almost a week in Florence, we traveled by train to Rome. I took this shot of a tiny village nestled in the green hills through the window of the train as it sped along. Our suitcases were too heavy to hoist up into the overhead bins so we had to keep them in the aisle. We held on to them throughout the trip to prevent them from rolling around, especially when the train went up hill. The porter didn’t seem to mind but every time he came through with the snack cart, we had get up to move the suitcases to let him go by.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise