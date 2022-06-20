The Art of Good Eating

In addition to beautiful art and ancient architecture, Italy has an abundance of delicious food. It’s everywhere. There are thousands of restaurants and outdoor cafes as well as specialty grocery stores and open-air markets - all of them with huge crowds of people eating, drinking or waiting in line for a table. We stopped into this cheese shop on a food tour with a local guide who took us to eight different eateries to sample the local fare. In addition to several types of cheeses and appetizers, we had olive oil, pizza, pasta, rice balls, gelato, granita, fresh fruits and vegetables, cappuccino, pastries and wine. We must have walked about 4 miles on this one tour which helped work off some of the extra calories.