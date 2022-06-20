Previous
Next
The Art of Good Eating by redy4et
Photo 2011

The Art of Good Eating

In addition to beautiful art and ancient architecture, Italy has an abundance of delicious food. It’s everywhere. There are thousands of restaurants and outdoor cafes as well as specialty grocery stores and open-air markets - all of them with huge crowds of people eating, drinking or waiting in line for a table. We stopped into this cheese shop on a food tour with a local guide who took us to eight different eateries to sample the local fare. In addition to several types of cheeses and appetizers, we had olive oil, pizza, pasta, rice balls, gelato, granita, fresh fruits and vegetables, cappuccino, pastries and wine. We must have walked about 4 miles on this one tour which helped work off some of the extra calories.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise