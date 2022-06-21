The Pantheon

Temple of all the gods. The Pantheon’s dome with a central opening or oculus is world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome.This is one of the best preserved Roman buildings in part because it’s been in continuous use as a church since the 7th century. During my visit in 2016, a sudden storm unleashed torrents of rain which came through the oculus and flooded the interior. Anyone carrying an umbrella used it inside the building. What an experience that was! On this visit, we weren’t blessed with rain and the place was wall-to-wall with people so I focused on the coffered dome and the sunlight streaming through.