Clear Skies Calm Waters by redy4et
Clear Skies Calm Waters

Mid-summer afternoon at the marina. It was a beautiful day but not much wind for sailing.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Elizabeth

Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Judith Johnson
Marvellous - fav
July 14th, 2022  
Christopher Cox ace
Beautifully composed
July 14th, 2022  
