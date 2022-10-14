Sign up
Photo 2068
Island Hopping
Every morning, a cruise ship pulls into Nawiliwili Bay, bringing hundreds of passengers to the garden isle of Kauai for the day. The ships circulate through the islands, arriving just after sunup and leaving after sunset.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
0
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2327
photos
143
followers
115
following
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
Tags
sand
,
ship
,
beach
,
ocean
,
cruise
,
canoe
,
outrigger
,
kauai
