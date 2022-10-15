Previous
Next
Wailua Beach by redy4et
Photo 2069

Wailua Beach

This beach lies along the east side of Kauai, near the town of Kapa’a. We walked on the sand just before sunset and had dinner at a patio restaurant at the water’s edge.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely scene
October 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise