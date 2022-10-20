Previous
Hawaiian Lillies by redy4et
Hawaiian Lillies

Queen Emma Lilies grow wild along the shoreline throughout the islands. Most of the ones I saw on my morning walk were fading but these looked fresh. Another name for this white wild flower is Spider Lily.
